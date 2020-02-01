Esequiel Guajardo Jr.
April 6, 1989 –
January 19, 2020
Memorial Services for Esequiel Guajardo Jr., 30, of Lake Jackson, Texas will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 5 :00 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Final arrangements entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 979-798-5253.
