Robert Allen Grisham
July 25, 1957 –
March 15, 2020
Rob Grisham, 62, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport Hospital, after a brief but difficult struggle with advanced liver disease.
Rob was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, to Jay Lonnie and Margie Hood Grisham. He grew up in Lake Jackson but left soon after his high school graduation and moved to California. He had lived in California, New Jersey, Georgia, Colorado, and returned recently to his beloved Texas. Rob was a happy-go-lucky guy with a fantastic personality, wit, sense of humor (often dry), and the ability to make others laugh (sometimes with just a facial expression). His love of music led him to California where he vigorously pursued his dream to be in a rock/blues band. This all culminated in the production of the “Flight of Fancy” vinyl album by his band Poker Hood.
Rob’s kids, Alex and Gianna, were his pride and joy and meant the world to him. He cherished every minute that he could spend with them. He loved to just sit in the sun anywhere, and no matter where he lived, he loved Texas and being from Texas. Rob also loved all sports and enjoyed the Grisham/Walton family Fantasy Football season every year.
Rob was preceded in death by his parents; and also his long-time friend, Eddie Walker.
Rob is survived by his children, Robert Alexander Grisham (Alex) and Gianna Marie Grisham, both of River Edge, NJ; his brother, Steve Grisham and wife Gayleigh of Lake Jackson, TX; and his sister, Beverly Walton and husband Joe Walton, of Little Rock, Arkansas. And, his many Grisham and Walton nephews. We would be remiss to not mention his long-time best friends, Andrea Walker and Gary and Pam McSweeney of Lake Jackson.
There will not be a memorial service due to the coronavirus situation. Online condolences can be made at www.lakewood funeralchapel.com.
