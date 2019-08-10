Sandy Zea
Sandy Zea, 66, of Clute passed away August 6, 2019. She was born September 3, 1952 in Watseka, Illinois. Sandy was a homemaker and “Nanny”.
Sandy was an area resident since 1968.
Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Zea; father, Junior John Simoneau; and brother, Ronnie Joe Simoneau.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Taylor and husband Troy of Freeport, Mandi Rowe and husband Daniel of Mansfield, Texas; four grandchildren, Thomas, Madison, Trenton, Peytyn; two great grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Jean Smillie; four brothers, Phillip Simoneau, Marvin Simoneau and wife Cindy, Donnie Simoneau and wife Brenda, David Simoneau; and one sister, Kathy Moreno and husband Joe; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
