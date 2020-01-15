Wilma Louise Johnson
Wilma Louise Johnson, 97, of Lake Jackson, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at the church.
