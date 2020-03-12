Barbara Ferdig
Barbara Ferdig, 68 years old from Freeport, TX passed on March 7, 2020 in Houston, TX.
She is survived by her children, Brandy Abercrombie Stotler and husband Keith Stotler, Chrissy Abercrombie Warren and husband Burson Warren; grandchildren, Randy Stotler, Jake Stotler, and Karlee Stotler, Blain Hendrix and Brock Warren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
“I am at peace, my soul is at rest, there is no need for tears for with your love, I was so blessed, for all those many years.” — Unknown Author
