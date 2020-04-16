Edna Royston Williams
Edna Royston Williams, of Freeport, Texas passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Luke Hospital in Houston Texas.
Public v isitation will be Saturday , April 1 8 , 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and 2:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A private Family viewing will be held 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Chapel, 507 West Orange, Angleton Texas.
She leaves to cherish her precious Memories her children, Aletha Ferguson (Tommy), Jaletha White, and Cynthia Jones (Dennis); special friend, Charles Hill; sisters, Jeanette Mention, Mary Jones and Carol Ann Strauther; brothers, Robert Ed Royston, Irvin Royston and Darryl Bullard.
Social Distances will be applied.
Online condolences sent gardnerfuneralhome.net (979) 849-6379.
