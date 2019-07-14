Ricky Karl Merimon
Ricky Karl Merimon, 66, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away July 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born April 20, 1953 in Lawton, Okla. to L.A. and Glorietta Merimon. Rick served for 8 years in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 8576 in Clute, Texas. Rick was a member of the Pipefitters Local Union #211.
He was preceded in death by father and his son, Ricky Karl Merimon, Jr.
Rick is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Kelly of Lake Jackson; three children, Victoria Merimon of New Mexico, Steven Kinkade and wife Christy of New Mexico, Nicholas Merimon and wife Ashlee of Lake Jackson; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Rod Merimon and wife Pam of Cypress, Texas.
The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. until service time 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Restwood Cemetery.
