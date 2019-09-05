Enrique Renteria
Funeral services for Enrique Renteria, 69, of Lake Jackson will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 6th at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends at Lakewood Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5th. Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m.
