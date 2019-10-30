Steven Angel Rodriguez
On October 26, 2019 our beloved brother has gone to be with the Lord. Steven Angel Rodriguez aka Rock aka Finesse Suave was born August 28, 1990 in Bay City, TX. Among many talents music was his passion and it brought out all of the ambition he had inside him. His heart of gold will be remembered since he showed love and appreciation to his family and friends throughout his years growing up in Bay City and Lake Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Diana Charles Rodriguez.
He is survived by his daughter, Kailey Rodriguez; father, Angel G. Rodriguez; brothers, Porfirio Rodriguez (Salena), Luis Rodriguez (Janie), and Joey Rodriguez.
Pallbearers will be Luis Rodriguez, Joey Rodriguez, Porfirio Rodriguez, Randy Trevino, LeDarion Stone, Luis Rodriguez Jr., Jordan Rodriguez and Angel Gonzales.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Power Church 3920 Doris St., Bay City, TX from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Power Church with burial immediately following at Cedarvale/Bay City Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton 979-532-2715.
