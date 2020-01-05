Gloria Rose (Bosarge) Caldwell
October 11, 1944 –
December 24, 2019
Gloria lost her battle with cancer and died peacefully in Houston, TX, at the age of 75 years old.
Gloria is survived by two sons, Lloyd Ledet and wife Michelle of Paducah, KY, and Burlin James Caldwell Jr. of Angleton; sisters, Jeanette Ledet of Jones Creek, Donna and Gene Wilkerson of Van Vleck, Ellen Siler of Brazoria; brothers, Wilber and Louise Bosarge of Eight Mile, AL and Clarance and Annie Bosarge of Sweeny; grandchildren, Alec Ledet of Midland, TX, Zachary Ledet of Tomball, TX and Taylor Caldwell of West Columbia; two great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Riley Varnes of West Columbia; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tarlton and Rosalie Bosarge; husband, Burlin James Caldwell Sr.; son, Billy Ledet Jr.’ brother, Robert Bosarge; and ex-husband, Billy Ledet.
Gloria and BJ Caldwell owned several night clubs and bars in Brazoria County including Rendezvous, Cheers, The Boom Boom Room, and Gloria’s Ocean Club and other businesses in the area.
A graveside service is planned for January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Angleton Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the Angleton Cemetery at 328 Cemetery Road, Angleton, TX 77515.
Condolences and comments can be left at forevermissed.com/gloria-r-caldwell
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her sisters, Ellen Siler and Jeanette Ledet for assistance provided over the last few years; you were truly a lifeline for Gloria and she loved you dearly.
Gloria will be truly missed.
