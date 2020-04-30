James Virgil Davis
J anuary 27, 1931 –
April 27, 2020
James Virgil Davis, 89, of Angleton passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born January 27, 1931 in Blum, Texas to Roy Lee Davis and Birtie Ethel (Willliams) Davis.
Virgil’s biological mother; and his brother, Troy Davis, passed away in 1939.
Roy Davis later married Johnny Merle Aldredge and Virgil gained a step sister ; Jeanne Aldredge , at that time.
Virgil graduated high school in Aquilla, Texas in 1949 . He met his beautiful wife; Evelyn Doreca Matula, at the Damon Church of Christ where his father; Roy Lee Davis, was preaching.
Virgil was a US Marine and served our Country during the Korean War.
Virgil and Evelyn married in 1955 after he returned to civilian life after his military service.
Virgil was an active member of the Angleton Church of Christ, and served as a teacher, a deacon and an elder there for many years. Virgil is also remembered and respected by the West Side Church of Christ for helping build their Church Building, as well as doing sound for their revivals. Virgil stepped down as an Elder at the Angleton Church of Christ after Evelyn passed, but continued to serve his church until he no longer could due to the onset of Alzheimers.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by all of his parents; his brother, Troy Davis; and his wife; Evelyn
He is survived by his daughters, Rose Marie Disher, of Pennsylvania, Mary Lou Davis, working in Japan, with a USA residence in Angleton, Texas and his youngest, daughter, Sue Ellen Davis, of Angleton, Texas. He is also survived by Rose’s husband, Paul Disher, and their children, Marlane Disher and Ian Disher. Virgil is also survived by Sumie Matsumura; and his half sister, Jeanne (Aldredge) Potts.
Virgil worked for Dow Chemical for over 40 years.
There will be a closed casket small meeting of close friends at Palms with no more than 20 people inside the building at any given time due to social distancing. A small funeral procession will follow to Angleton Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be led by Brother Algie Almstead of the West Side Church of Christ.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, services will be private.
Once our all of our lives return to normal, and travel restrictions are removed, there will be a large and proper memorial at the Angleton Church of Christ on Wilkins and Downing in Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome. com
