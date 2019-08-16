Kenneth Leland Varnado
“Ken”
Kenneth Leland “Ken” Varnado, 81, of Brazoria, passed from this life into glory on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born on December 10, 1937 in Sinton, Texas to Louie and Ruby (Wall) Varnado. On that date, which was his sister Juanita’s 17th birthday, she was given the honor of naming him.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Pastor Shelley Rouse officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Kenneth is survived by his life partner, Kelley Taylor; sons, Anthony Allen Varnado, Jeffrey Blaine Varnado, and Lloyd Edward Varnado; daughters, Tina Denise Spiller, Cynthia Diane Hammons-Kinder, and Jesse Dene Taylor; step-sons, Shannon Ray Henderson and Cody Lane Clepper; like a son, Nathan Morgan Carr; like a daughter, Robyn Lewis-Sinor; sister, Louise Nuckolls; grandchildren, Amber, Bradley, Chelsey, Sean, Carly, Ethan, Maddie, Colby, Tyler, and Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Serene, Juliet, Micah, Tyler, and Tripp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John E. Varnado and Lloyd S. Varnado; and sister, Juanita Varnado Eaton.
Kenneth worked as a maintenance supervisor at the time of his retirement in July of 1995. He was employed 34 years at B.A.S.F. Many employees over the years stated that he was the “hardest man I ever worked for, but the fairest.”
Ken loved gardening and caring for his cattle. He was an avid sportsman and Longhorn fan. Ken dedicated many years coaching youth baseball and was very well respected by all.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
