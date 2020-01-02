Frank Allen McCullough
June 17, 1965 –
December 14, 2019
Frank Allen McCullough, 54, of Sweeny passed from this life at home on December 14, 2019. He was born in Wharton on June 17, 1965 to Homer Frank & Patricia Ann McCullough.
Memorial services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carrie; son, Quinton McCullough; daughter, Lillian McCullough; brother, Cash McCullough; sister, Kelly James & husband, Joe; nephews, Joseph James, Wade Edgil, , & Sheldon Dudley; nieces, Bailey James, Dana Eubanks & Sarah Axton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Pat McCullough and grandparents, Roy & Lilllian Lee McCullough.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
