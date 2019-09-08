Sarah Ann Trevino
Sarah Anne Trevino, 55, of Angleton passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Rosharon, TX. She was born to Eliazar and Romana Trevino on July 23, 1964 in Angleton, TX.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00am in Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton. Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6-8:30pm also at Most Holy Trinity, Rosary will begin at 7:00pm.
Sarah was well known throughout the Angleton community and was a member of Most Holy Trinity Choir, CCE Teacher, Pastoral Council, President of the Finance Counsel, Lead Offertory Collections Team, Bazaar Live Auction Team, and the Women’s ACTS Team. She graduated from Angleton High School in 1982, then went onto to earn degrees from Brazosport College in 1986 and Sam Houston State in 1988.
Her family was the center of her world, and she was there if anyone needed anything.
She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father Eliazar Trevino.
Sarah is survived by her mother Romana Trevino, brother Raymond Trevino (Victoria), nieces: Marissa Mainez and Emilie Travis, nephew Samuel Trevino, Great-Aunt to: Morgan, Mark, Madison, Sammy, Rosalba, Rodney and Macie.
Serving as Pallbearers: Martha Scheibel, Kim Westbrook, Becky Danley, Darla Michaelidis, Celia Martinez-Solis and Martin Martinez.
Honorary Pallbearers: Alex Martinez and Lizzie Black.
