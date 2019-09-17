Nora Michelle Schwintz
Nora Michelle Schwintz passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Nora was born December 22, 1964 in Plant City, Florida to Carolyn Sue Wiltshire and Bruce Smith.
She loved to be outdoors fishing or just working on her tan soaking in the sun. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and all her family.
She is survived by her life partner, Greg Thomas McGuire; daughter, Crystal Michelle Williams; son, Ronald Lee Matton, his wife, Kristy Matton; grandchildren, Austin, Trenton, Samuel and Garret; brothers, Leonard Smith and James Alderman; sister, Faith Philips; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Ronald Marcus Rhodes.
