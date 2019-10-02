William Hatman
William Hatman, age 81 of Texas City, Texas passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. William was born on April 12, 1938 in Garvin County, Oklahoma and was a resident of Texas City for 69 years. He was a regional manager in the welding industry, a Master Mason and Christian by faith.
William was preceded in death by his spouse of 39 years, Bette Cuyos-Hatman; parents, James and Sarah Hatman; sisters, Juanita, LaJuana, Alleyne, Mary, Sarah; brothers, James, Sam, Kenneth, John, Don.
William is survived by his wife, Norma Hatman; daughters, Connie Place (Dana), Bette Best (Bob), Tracey Guzman (Juan), Cassandra LaFuente, Natalie Hatman, Patricia Lausch (Michael); sons, William Hatman II, Richard Becerra; grandchildren, Cari Goeke, Jeremy Baker, Jonathan Brieden, Mikki Strother, Stephen Casalini, Alex Guzman, Marcus Guzman, Drew Guzman, Matthew Lausch, Maeson Lausch, Rebecca Lausch, Brianna Becerra, Aaliyah Boone, Mariah Boone, Blake Becerra, Richard Becerra, Marilyn Garcia, Rodney Spivey, Dana Place Jr., Jason Place, Tonja Hall, Jennifer Place, Michael Best, Tonja Watson, Jessica Martinez; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jeremy Baker, Stephen Casalini, Jonathan Brieden, Matthew Lausch, Maeson Lausch, Alex Guzman, Marcus Guzman, Drew Guzman, Rodney Spivey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Stan Martin, Todd Clayton, Anthony Pucek, Philip Frazier, Jack Evans, Tra Stark, Chuck Robinson, Kent Middleton, Tommy Nguyen, Brian Martin.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Faith Family Fellowship Church in Alvin. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Faith Family Fellowship Church in Alvin.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000, www. scottfuneralhome.net
