Hattie Lydia Hobbs
Funeral services for Hattie Lydia Hobbs, 97, of Freeport will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 131 W. 4th Street, Freeport, TX with Dr. J.V. Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest in Brazoria, TX.
She passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Missouri City, TX.
She was a long-time member of First Missionary Baptist Church Freeport, Texas, where she faithfully served on the usher board until her health began to restrict her activities. She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a very generous person, often lending her time, resources to those in need.
She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She was a woman with many passions; among them were gardening, fishing, baking her famous homemade rolls & desserts, knitting, embroidering and spending time with her family. She was an absolutely authentic person who lived and loved with integrity, class and kindness.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Lizzie and Sandy Woodard; her loving husband of 66 years, Jim C. Hobbs; son, Roosevelt Williams; sisters, Emily Smith and Louise Holmes; brothers, Sandy Woodard Jr, Archie Woodard, and Rufus Woodard.
Left to treasure her loving memories are her grandchildren, Renard Williams, Renelda Goff, Regina Jackson (Ronald); great-grandchildren, Trevor Williams, Trey Williams, Ryan Goff, Ramiah Goff, Langston Jackson and Parker Jackson; sister; Margaret Quiller; sisters-in-law, Amelia Woodard and Johnnie Woodard; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends who loved Hattie very much.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. A viewing will also be at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.