Valerie White
December 30, 1969 -
December 28, 2019
Valerie White, 49, of Brazoria passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born on December 30, 1969 in Milton, Florida to Vance and Annabel Sechelski.
She graduated from Sweeny High School in 1988 while participating in FFA, Photography, Yearbook, and DECA. She Attended University of Houston and received a B.S. in marketing and went on to receive her teaching certificate. She taught school in Damon and Stafford ISD’s. Valerie loved the beach, photography, and had a huge soft spot for animals. Valerie had many talents, she was a good artist, who could draw and paint, and was currently designing her own jewelry to start an online business.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; parents, Vance and Annabel of Old Ocean; son, Brady Douglas White, Brazoria; daughter, Alissa Michelle White, Brazoria; brother, Vance Edward Sechelski; nephew, Patrick Sechelski, Sweeny; father of her children, Jeff White, Brazoria; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Louis and Annie Bolf and Vance and Hedy Sechelski; her Aunt, Mary (Sechelski) Riedel; two uncles, E.J. Bolf and Marvin Louis Bolf.
Active pallbearers will be Marvin Bolf, Toney Sechelski, J.D. White, J.T Pena, Arial Davenport and Brian Camp.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
A Celebration of Life will start at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon William Bolf officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
A go fund me account has been set up for Brady and Alissa titled, “In memory of Valerie White help for Brady and Alissa.” Any donation will be greatly appreciated.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
