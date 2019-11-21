Dennis Jack Crouch, Sr.
“Buck”
Graveside services for Dennis Jack Crouch, Sr., 75, of Brazoria will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Grove Cemetery, CR 161, Iola, TX.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
