Kyla Cady Cromeenes
Kyla Cady Cromeenes 49, 0f Brazoria, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born in Freeport on February 9,1970.
Kyla was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Carrie Cady; and grandfather, Hermon (Bud) Hill.
She is survived by her husband, James Cromeenes; her parents, Ben and Susie Cady; grandmother, Mattie E. Hill; three sisters, Donna Cady (Paul), Jennifer Goodwin (Craig), Delaya Kincade (Johnny); one brother, Bennie Cady Jr. (Cherie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday August 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home with a funeral service on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
