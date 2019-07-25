Cynthia Ann Diaz
February 6, 1969 –
July 17, 2019
Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Diaz, 50 of Lake Jackson, Texas will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus is the Answer Church in Freeport, Texas.
Visitation and guest book registry will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jesus is the Answer Church in Freeport, Texas.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422, 979-798-5253.
