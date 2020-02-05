Jack Spence Miller
August 13, 1937 –
January 30, 2020
Jack Spence Miller of Lake Jackson passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 with his beloved wife of 57 years, Sandra, by his side. He was born Friday, August 13th, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas to Jackson Spence Miller and Estelle Mullenix Miller.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, H. R. Wall and his stepmother, Martha Godsey Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Huddleston Miller; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Christina Miller, of Austin, Texas and their children Jackson, Madeline and Annelise Miller; daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Robby Aycock, of Richwood, Texas and their children, Robert and Lauren Aycock and Kailey Aycock Brown; and grandson-in-law, Cody Brown of Ft. Worth, TX.
In 1943, at age six, Jack moved with his parents from Corsicana to Dallas. He graduated from North Dallas High School and then Texas Christian University receiving a bachelor’s degree in Geology. From 1958 through 1964 Jack spent six months on active duty with the U. S. Army and 5 ½ years in the active Army Reserve.
After college, Jack worked at Sears for nine years with assignments in Dallas, Albuquerque, and Chicago. The first five years at Sears were spent in their retail stores and the final four years in their IT department. Two winters in Chicago were enough to convince him that he would never make it as an Eskimo and he left Sears and went to work for 7-Eleven (then The Southland Corporation) at their corporate headquarters in Dallas. Here he held various positions always working with computers and technology in the IT, Accounting and Human Resources Departments. Jack stayed with 7-Eleven until his retirement after 27 years of service.
After retiring, Jack and Sandra moved to the Texas Gulf Coast. Initially, they lived in Sargent on Caney Creek but moved to Lake Jackson in 1999, where he lived until his death. In his retirement, Jack enjoyed travelling, reading, and especially spending time with family and friends. Jack was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mohammed Attar, Dr. Alkesh Amin, and the many other health care providers that worked with Jack for their support and excellent care over the years.
A memorial service will be held in the McKeithan Chapel at the First United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church building fund, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
