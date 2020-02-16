Nina Louise Matthews
June 17, 1929 –
February 10, 2020
Nina Louise Matthews, 90, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Sugar Land, Texas. She was born on June 17, 1929 in Alexander, Texas to Ethan and Lillian (Hawk) Gray.
Nina worked for Sweeny ISD for 19 years. Many will remember her as the school crossing guard; some might remember the tickets they got for not stopping! She was fiercely protective of the children that she helped cross the street.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Capitol Baptist Church in West Columbia with Kenny James officiating.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike Fine and wife, Beverly, and Bobby Fine; daughters, Linda Pollard and husband, Terry, and Nina Darlene Ryan; 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Fine; and second husband, Doug Matthews.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S Columbia Dr. 77486, (979) 345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
