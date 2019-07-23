Tyran K. Travers
Tyran K. Travers, 76, passed away on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at his residence in Dripping Springs.
Ty was born on July 19th, 1942 in Austin, Texas. In his early years, he joined the United States Air Force and became a med vac nurse. He also attended college and worked as an electrician. He met the love of his life, Raylene Smith, and they were married on June 16, 1981 in Groesbeck, Texas. Ty later became a sheriff deputy in Brazoria County and worked there for over 20 years prior to retirement. His hobbies include fishing, gardening, tending to his pets (especially Holly the pig), and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Allene Travers; and grandparents, Allie and Lela Coor.
Ty is survived by his wife, Raylene; sons, Ty and wife Mary, Neil, Carl and wife Lupe, Billy, and James and wife Lana Sue; sisters, Tara Anderson and husband Jimmy, and Rita Finley and husband Bruce; brother, Roger Travers and wife Charlene; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Providence Funeral Home, with Rev. James Davis officiating.
