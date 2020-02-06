Cecilia Maxine Wilson
July 3, 1925 –
February 4, 2020
Cecilia Maxine Wilson, 94, of Sweeny, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1925 in West Columbia, Texas to James and Lela (Childs) Wilson.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Steven Holcombe officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Cecilia is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie Alley and husband, Dominick; brother, James E. Wilson, Jr.; grandson, Donald Alley and wife, Brittany; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose Alley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Louis Harry Wilson.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S Columbia Dr., 77486 (979) 345-3232.
