Terry David Alcorn
Terry David Alcorn, age 68, passed away peacefully September 19, 2019 at his home on Surfside Beach, where he resided for almost 30 years.
Terry was born June 29, 1951 in Clearwater, Florida to Gloria and Wesley Alcorn. He was a railroad engineer and business owner in Michigan where he married and started a family. He moved to Texas in 1992 and worked as a safety inspector and also opened a cafe. He then settled into retirement hobbies which he enjoyed; spending time with family and friends, lending a helping hand, and tinkering in his workshop building or fixing things with his hands. Terry truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of the beach life.
He is survived by his three daughters, Kim Spicer, Karen Herrick, and Kelly Welch; as well as his longtime companion, Darlene Deabay; and her son, Mark.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Terry touched in some way are invited to join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00-4:00 at 300 Driftwood Ct. to reminisce and share your favorite story.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
