John William Baggett
July 6, 1942 –
April 3, 2020
On Friday, April 3, 2020, John William Baggett, gained his wings and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was 77 years of age.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy Baggett; his children, Dianna and her husband, Michael Geerdes, Joe and his wife, Cynthia Baggett and Zane and his wife, Stacy Baggett; John’s angels (grandchildren), who knew him as “Pa”, Jonathan, Erica, Jeffrey, Joey, Jamie, Cole, Taylor and Allison; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Payton, Hayden, Luke, Elena, Abigail, Ila, Nathan, Caleb and two more on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Doris Baggett; and his brother, Charles Baggett.
John was born on July 6, 1942 and grew up to marry his one true love, Peggy Sue Berkley on February 4, 1961. He was raised in Jones Creek, Texas, a member of the Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church and lived there until he joined the U.S. Air-Force to serve his country where he made life long friendships. He returned home from the service to raise his family in Jones Creek, later moving them to Richwood Texas.
After retiring from Amoco Chemical, John & Peggy built their dream, retirement home on the Brazos River. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, camping and playing golf across 46 states as he and Peggy traveled the United States with close friends and family.
Memorial Services are pending due to the current COVID-19 quarantine and will be scheduled at a later date.
A special thank you to the Revered Texan nursing home and A *M ed Hospice Care for taking such good care of John in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association @ alzfdn.org
