Wesley Currie, Sr.
August 29, 1923 –
March 2, 2020
Memorial services for Wesley Currie, Sr., age 96, of Jones Creek, will be held at 2:00 p.m. March 15, 2020 at Stars of Texas Event Center.
Wesley was born August 29, 1923 in Teague, Texas to A William and Essie Currie. He was called home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
Survivors include his son, Wesley Currie, Jr.; and daughter, Jennifer Hightower; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Starts of Texas Event Center, 14027 S. Hwy 288B, Angleton, TX 77515, 979-285-8114.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 979-297-6464. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
