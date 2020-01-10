Kerry Wayne Jones, Sr. Jan 10, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kerry Wayne Jones, Sr. “Doe” Funeral services for Kerry Wayne Jones, Sr., 58, of Richwood are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.He passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, TX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News BISD art reception gives student art professional treatment Brazoria home a total loss to fire Local attorney celebrated by many after his death LJ man accused of assault with baseball bat Jazz orchestra gets to perform with special artist Public discussion for proposed Brazoria County charter school Lady Roughnecks take down the Sharks Lady dogs blown out by Chargers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman charged with assaulting officer after disturbanceTHE SCOOP: Angleton Palais Royal to convert to GordmansRosenberg man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a childSuicide leaves a lasting impact if not stopped in timeLJ council limited to restrict residential lighting, staff saysMelvin “Mel” Eugene Burridge, Jr.Richwood man arrested after New Year's Day gunfireGloria Rose (Bosarge) CaldwellMary Lee Berry SparkmanFree electronics recycling event for residents returns Images Videos CommentedGUEST COLUMN: It's all spelled out in Constitution (18)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 17, 2019 (13)BYRON YORK: Bolton testimony would be complicated affair (11)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Impeachemnt is supposed to be about right vs. wrong, not right vs. left (11)BYRON YORK: Steele dossier officially malarkey (8)Letter to the editor (8)MICHAEL MORRIS: Violent crimes made too many headlines (7)BYRON YORK: Impeachment dynamics change in Senate (5)Brazoria Fort Bend Rail District stops project (4)US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings (3) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring Registered Dental Assistant Needed ICS Hiring For Multiple Positions Bulletin
