Katherine “Kay” Peltier Webb
Katherine “Kay” Peltier Webb, aged 75, died peacefully in the company of family on July 14, 2019 due to Alzheimer’s Disease. Kay was born in Danbury, Brazoria County, Texas the second child of Wilburn and Barbara Keillor Peltier. Kay attended business school in Houston and worked as a secretary for several years at Monsanto. Following her return to Danbury, Kay focused on raising her family, volunteering at church and in the community, caring for others, sewing, and visiting with the many friends and family that were blessed to know her.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond Elbert Webb, daughter Karen Michelle Webb, and brother Leo Patrick Peltier.
Kay is survived by her children, Tom (Beth), Deanna, Troy (Peri), and Todd (Melissa) Webb, Kathy (Perry) Hicks, Dr. Suzanne Strom (Brad); thirteen grandchildren; siblings, Peter (Maureen), Louis, Ken (Mary), John (Janie) Peltier, Becky (Bill) Branham, Stephen (Paula), Paul (Bibi), Arthur (Susan), Richard (Dr. Elaine) Peltier, Molly Garcia; and over fifty nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday July 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Danbury, TX with Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m.Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations may be made to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church P.O. Box 299 Danbury Texas 77534 or online at https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1880.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.