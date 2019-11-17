Ruben Sandoval
Ruben Sandoval, 76, of Brazoria passed from this life at home on Nov. 15, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1943 to Enrique and Alicia Sandoval in Laredo, Texas.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with John Price officiating.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Tricia; son, Matt and wife, Becky; daughter, Yvette Jean Wenzel; son-in-law, Paul Jordan; sister, Yolanda Lehman; along with 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents; daughters, Priscilla Gayle Couch and Samantha Leigh Jordan; and grandson, Abraham Guardiola.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.