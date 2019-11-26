Jimmy Wade Griffin
Jimmy Wade Griffin, 63, of Angleton passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home.
He was born to Jimmy and Eddie Griffin in Angleton, TX.
His passion was saltwater fishing loved surf or bay fishing. He also enjoyed sports watching the Astros and Texans play.
He was preceded in death maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Cynthia Trevino; parents; children, Jimmy Griffin (Diane) and Jessica Marlow (Patrick); siblings, Brian K. Griffin (Kim), Bonnie G. Heinrich (Gary), Billy J. Griffin (Kim) and Edward E. Griffin (Crystal); grandchildren, Kalyn, Allie, Jacob, Owen and one on the way, as well as numerous other family and friends.
