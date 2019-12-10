Alta M Lippold
March 28,1926 –
December 8,2019
Alta M Lippold passed away peacefully on December 8,2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Alta was born in Portales, New Mexico on March 28,1926 to father Clyde T Miller and mother Phanie.
Alta graduated from Portales High School and Draughton Business School in Lubbock, Texas
Alta came to the Freeport/Brazosport area near 70 years ago with husband Jimmy Lippold where they raised 2 children, Hank and Suzie.
Our mother was not just our mother, She was a den mother, a softball team mother, a mother to our friends. She was active in business professional groups, managed a Kwik Kopy business and CGF Valve as well as working for Dow Chemical in her early years. Mother was a square dancer and enjoyed quilting. Most of all Alta loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids, and her friends.
Alta is survived by her son Hank Lippold (Michelle), daughter Suzie Rogers (Tommy); granddaughter Linda Woodall (Jeff), grandson James Lippold (Danielle); great granddaughters Madeleine Woodall and Kendall Lippold, great grandsons Wyatt Woodall and Nolan Lippold.
The family would like to thank Elmcroft, A * Med and Dr. Amine for making mom’s end peaceful for her and bearable for us.
Mom wanted just a short, sweet graveside service but would love to know her friends and family remembered her with a toast and a smile.
A Private Graveside will be held at Restwood Memorial Park on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
