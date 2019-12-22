Sadie Rae Sanchez-Sepulveda
Funeral services for Sadie Rae Sanchez-Sepulveda, age 39, of Lake Jackson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Swirsky officiating. The family will receive friends at Lakewood Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Sadie Rae was born September 5, 1980 in Freeport, TX, and raised in Sargent in a loving home where she developed a passion for raising and taking care of animals.
She graduated from Van Vleck High School and continued her education in Business Administration at Brazosport College.
Sadie Rae was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother and wife. Always the tomboy, Sadie Rae loved everything to do with being outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping and baseball.
She had a huge, kind and warm heart and she brightened the lives of all the people she touched.
Survivors include her spouse, Carlos Sepulveda; daughter, Jasmine Isabel Sepulveda; granddaughters, Maybri Rose, Audri Grace; mother, Linda Zamora (Fred) Wesselski; brother, Joey (Kimberly) Sanchez; sister, Amy (Chris) Medina; father-in-law, Carlos Sepulveda Sr.; sister-in-law, Sara Sepulveda; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sadie Rae was preceded in death by her father, Jose I. Sanchez; mother-in-law, Alma Sepulveda; grandparents, Rosalio and Lorrie Ordaz, Benjamin Joseph Zamora, Isabel Sanchez, and Tomasa Ramirez Sanchez.
Pallbearers will be Toby Sanchez, Jesse Sanchez, Adam Sanchez, and Eric Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Salvation Army, 1618 N. Ave J, Freeport, TX 77541.
