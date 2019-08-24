Ruby Lee Goode Mayberry
Ruby Lee Goode Mayberry, 89, of Old Ocean, Texas passed away August 23, 2019 in Brazoria, Texas.
Funeral services are pending with E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, West Columbia, Texas.
Updated: August 24, 2019 @ 2:38 am
