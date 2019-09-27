Catherine Dawn Ford
“Cathy”
Catherine Dawn Ford, 65, of Lake Jackson passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 8, 1954 in Angleton, TX to Adolph and Verna Barina.
“Cathy” loved puzzle books and feeding and taking care of the neighborhood animals. She never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with her customers at Reck’s Grocery in Clute where she worked for many years. She will be greatly missed by her friends and especially her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by husband, Benjamin C. Ford of Lake Jackson; son, Steven Ray Ford and wife Elizabeth of Angleton; daughters, Mandy Rose Houston and husband Reginald Sr., of Clute, Rebecca Lynn Allemand and husband Randy of Amite, Louisiana, Linda Gail Petenbrink and husband Danny of Lake Jackson; brother, Randy Frank Barina of Angleton, and Harry and Henry Sharp of Houston who were raised in the household; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle, send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton. (979) 849-8800.
