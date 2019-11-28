Alfred “Duke” Haseloff Jr.
November 17, 1955 –
November 26, 2019
Duke Haseloff, 64, of Angleton TX passed away from this life on November 26, 2019. He was born on November 17, 1955 to Alfred and Dorothy Haseloff.
Duke was known as Momma’s favorite, according to Sister Annie. Duke was a man that was full of life and character. He never met a stranger. Dukes smile and laugh was one that you would never forget, it grew on you. Everyone that knew him loved him. Duke had an enormous place in his heart for all animals. He had a bobcat, raccoons, squirrels, mountain lion, wolf and his best friend Dufas. If Dufas wasn’t feeling well Duke stayed home to take care of him. Duke worked as a Electrical Testing Tech for 30 plus years. Duke was planning on retiring in a year to enjoy the water, life and his family. Some of his worries with retiring early were he was only going to receive 74%. So of course he kept on working. Some of Dukes greatest things in life were his children and grandchildren. Duke loved to build things and work around his house. He had many projects going at all times.
Left to cherish his memories are mother, Dorothy Haseloff; sister, Annie Burdick; brother, David Haseloff and wife Candy; brother, Donnie Haseloff; sister Christine Orsolics; son, Shawn Haseloff; daughter, Amanda Keating and husband Cameron; son, Dustin Haseloff and wife Bianca; his very special friend, Tracy West; grandchildren, Gyler Thornton, Jaxson Anderson, Charile Haseloff, Giuliana Haseloff and Cullen Haseloff.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Haseloff Sr. Parchment, his favorite cat Boots will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
Following services a Celebration of Life will be held at Amanda Keating’s house, 5199 FM 521, Brazoria, TX 77422.
