Harold Robert Peltier
March 6, 1938 –
January 23, 2020
Funeral services for Harold Robert Peltier, 81, of Danbury will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church in Danbury. Burial will follow in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, followed by “Harold’s Memory Lane” (participation encouraged).
Harold, a lifetime resident of Danbury where he farmed for 60 years, was born March 6, 1938 in Freeport and passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Angleton.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Frenchy Peltier; sisters, Carol Waguespack, Sister Antoinette Peltier, and Velva Wendel.
Harold is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Clawson Peltier; sons, Vince Peltier and wife, Carolee, Patrick Peltier and wife, Rebecca, Chad Peltier and wife, Kim, Clint Peltier and wife, Robyn; brother, Gerald Peltier and wife, Patsy; sister-in-law, Bobbye Peltier, all of Danbury; grandchildren, Riley, Sidney, Katelynn and husband, Aaron, Dillon, Dalton, Macy, Makenna, Miranda, Jayden, Trent, and Gage; great grandchildren, Layla and Lex Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Peltier, Dalton Peltier, Aaron Roberts, Trent Peltier, Gage Peltier, Daryl Peltier, Donnie Peltier, John Wendel and Milton Wendel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Danbury Civic Club, P.O. Box 457, Danbury, TX, 77534.
Online condolences may be made at www.palms funeralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.