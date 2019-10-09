Sandra Joyce Kanipes
On October 3, 2019, Sandra Joyce Kanipes earned her wings and joined her Lord & Savior in Heaven.
She was born October 7, 1935, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia to Freemont & Geraldine Anderson Herrington. After 20 years as an Air Force family, she moved with her husband Raymond Kanipes and children to this area around 1976. She worked at First National bank, retired from Compass Bank and then worked part time for the Social Security Administration. Sandra was a member of the First United Methodist Church-Eastern Star and was a part of the First United Methodist Women. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and caring friend to all.
Sandra was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond, her son Keith Kanipes, and her granddaughter, Mallory Kanipes.
Left behind to cherish Sandra’s memory is her sister Jo Ann Livesay and Sandra’s children, Ronnie Kanipes and wife Carrie, Mark Kanipes and wife Holly, and Terri Safley and husband Jimmy. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Dylan (Mike), Paige, Myles, & Zack (Paige) Kanipes, J.K.(Michelle), Kevin (Blake), & Raymond Safley, and her great-grandchildren, Rhyan, Jax, Jett, Bayler, & Keith.
Funeral Services will be held 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Angleton, Texas. Visitation will begin at 7:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make donations to the Leukemia Foundation or to the First United Methodist Church of Angleton.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
