Maurice Grovey Feb 1, 2020 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maurice Grovey Maurice Grovey, 94, of Old Ocean, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Service Pending with E. Viola & Son Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Fourth-grader competes against 8th-grader to win spelling bee Man's testimony reflects conflicting statements in Schnizer trial Superbowl activity to focus on sobriety, recovery Lady 'Necks make playoffs with tough win Local individuals place in first local tournament of the season Angleton divers miss out on state Lady Bucs stumble from pressure Community calendar for Feb 1 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sentenced to 6 months in role of teen's deathClute Intermediate evacuated out of cautionFamilies distraught amid false rumor of Clute school shootingGolf carts may be seen on Sweeny roads soonProsecutors say skewed drug deal might have factored into Canadian man's deathFeral hogs are a pig problemTwo dead in Clute crashFlu season 'taking a toll'Clute resident who was shot was a Brazoswood studentArrest made in Alvin shooting Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the editor for Jan. 16, 2020 (11)BYRON YORK: Bolton testimony would be complicated affair (11)OUR VIEWPOINT: State targeting specific deductions is dangerous game (10)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Democrats' call for witnesses likely a bluff (9)BYRON YORK: Whistleblower disappears in dustup (8)HD 25 candidate financial reports show endorsements, contributors (5)Letter to the editor (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Decision to not resettle refugees in Texas shouldn't surprise (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Punishment merited if Astros broke the rules (3)DON NEWBURY: A Different Drummer... (3) Online Poll Did the punishment fit the crime for the Houston Astros for the team's high-tech, sign-stealing program? You voted: No, they were too harsh Yes, suspensions and firings were deserved No, they were too light It depends if other teams are punished Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Angleton Non-Profit Hiring For Bookkeeping Duties Texas Barge Hiring Welders BISD Hiring Bus Drivers Brazosport College Now Hiring Mansfield Industrial Now Hiring Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.