Beverly Jean O’Quinn
August 11, 1939 –
April 3, 2020
Beverly Jean O’Quinn, 80, of Brazoria passed from this life on April 3, 2020 in Sweeny. She was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on August 11, 1939 to John B. and Evelyn Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William; sons, David L. O’Quinn and Paul D. O’Quinn; daughters, Ruth Anne Stewart and Mary Beth Amin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, a private family graveside will be held in Humble, Texas.
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486.
