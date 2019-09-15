Margaret Ruth Dixon
Margaret Ruth Dixon Tichacek, 76, of Brazoria passed from this life on Sept. 13, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. She was born in Freeport to Horace & Roberta Hudgins on July 18, 1943.
Graveside services will be held at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carl Tichacek Sr.; sons, Carl Tichacek Jr. and Cliff “Bubba” Robertson; daughters, Vickie Terrazas & husband, Juan and Robyn Clements & husband, David ; adopted daughter, Joy Carrasco; sister, Sydney Crosby; 12 grandchildren.
