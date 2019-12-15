Steven Russell Welch
March 24, 1958 –
December 13, 2019
Steven Russell Welch, 61, of Sweeny passed from this life on Dec. 13, 2019 at his sister’s home. He was born in Hearne on March 24, 1958 to L.B. & Mary E. Welch.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Fort Parker Cemetery in Groesbeck.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Fran; daughter, Holly Norman & husband, Jason; mother, Mary McDuffie; grandchildren, Lauren, Ty, Zac, Jaxon, Jacelyn, Little Drew, Gage, Aaron, & Rilee; sisters, Sheila Welch Anderson and Amy Welch Wallis & husband, Keith; stepsons, Jason Buckley & wife, Jessica, Drew and Brandon Williams.
He is preceded in death by his father, L.B. Welch.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486. 979-345-3232.
