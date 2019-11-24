J ames Nathan “Jim” Bohlar
James Nathan “Jim” Bohlar, more affectionately known as Paw-Paw, passed away peacefully while holding the hand of his loving wife of almost 50 years at his home in Brazoria, TX on November 21, 2019.
Left to cherish his memories: his wife Claudene Smith Bohlar, daughter Donna Bohlar Schroeder, her husband Dakota Schroeder, grandchildren Jemma Bohlar, Jaden Bohlar, Jaxen Schroeder and sons by choice Dr. Kim Forrest, Gary Wells and Roger Parchment, as well as his cat Ollie. He is preceded in death by his father Charlie Bohlar and mother Mary White Bohlar.
James was born on March 19, 1934 in Shamrock, TX. He dropped out of school at a young age to work in the cotton fields to help support his family. At 19, enlisted in the Army. This set the foundation of the successful life he went on to live.
After his time in the service, he worked in the oil fields and made his way to Brazoria County. This is where he met the love of his life, Claudene. Together, they owned and operated The Furniture Mart in West Columbia, TX for more than 30 years. Along with this, Jim also worked as a real estate broker and investor. During his life, he enjoyed traveling with his family, day trading in the stock market, watching the boats go by on the San Bernard River, and last but not least, spending time with his daughter, son-in-love and the true apples of his eye-his three grandchildren.
The family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements under the direction of Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
