Carla Terrell
Funeral services for Carla Terrell, 46 of Freeport are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
She passed away on Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX.
Updated: July 10, 2019 @ 5:51 pm
