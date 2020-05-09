Alice Sue Turner Harlan
J une 8, 1933 –
May 6, 2020
Alice Sue Turner Harlan, 86 years old of Clute, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 6th, 2020.
Alice Sue was born to George R. Turner and Bonnie Rebecca Jackman Turner on June 8th, 1933 in Freeport, Texas. She was a graduate of Freeport High School in 1951. Alice worked for Farrar’s Grocery in her early years, LEI in the 1960s, and Brazosport Independent School District in the tax office for over 20 years.
Alice Sue married Billy Ed Harlan in Clute, Texas on January 9th, 1951. Together, they had three wonderful children, Billy Ray (Tinker), Mary Sue, and Robert. They were happily married until Billy Ed’s passing in May of 2015.
Aside from spending time with her family and friends, Alice Sue enjoyed traveling around Texas, her dog Pup, and a good song or two. She loved to read, especially the newspaper and her “funnies”, as well as do word puzzles. Alice Sue was known for her ability with numbers and attention to detail, “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right”.
Alice Sue is preceded in death by parents, George and Bonnie Turner; siblings, Ruth (Little Ruth) Riley, Mary Ollie Farrar, Willene Chappell, Bobby Jack Turner, Pete Turner, and Bonnie Faye (Sissy) Duncan; as well as her spouse, Billy Ed Harlan; and two of her children, Mary Sue Harlan and Robert Harlan.
Alice Sue is survived by her son, Billy Ray Harlan and wife, Sonja; grandchildren, Stephanie Croft and husband, Sean, Steven Harlan and wife, Dallas, Jamie Eaves and husband, Steven Wade, Brittany Harlan, Erin Eaves and fiancée, Jack Byrum, and Natalie Ritchey and husband, Tanner; as well as great-grandchildren, Kyle and Mattie Croft, Brady and Hudson Harlan, and Maura and Tarah Wade; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are Steven Harlan, Sean Croft, Kyle Croft, Steven Wade, Tanner Ritchey and Jack Byrum.
Honorary pallbearers are Donald Earl Riley, Zac Evans, and Brady Harlan and Hudson Harlan.
Services will be held at Dignity Memorial on May 12th at 1:00 p.m. We ask, due to the current pandemic, that only immediate family attend. The service will be on face-book live at 1:00 p.m. for those that are not immediate family. Please go to Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Parks Facebook Page to attend virtually.
