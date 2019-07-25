Michael Shane Farley
Michael Shane Farley, of the Woodlands, Texas, was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia on July 20, 1971, and passed away on July 14, 2019.
There are so many things to say about Shane that he probably didn’t even know himself or at least would deny. He was highly intelligent, had the biggest heart and when he loved he loved unconditionally. He was the comedian of the family and loved to make everyone laugh anytime he was around. Shane received his degree in accounting from the University of Houston and went on to enjoy a very successful career as a CPA. After he met his future wife Megan, he immediately became a devoted stepfather to her son Kaleb whom he loved beyond measure.
Shane was preceded in death by his father, Frank Farley; and sister, Lisa Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Megan and stepson, Kaleb; mom and stepdad, Linda and Ron Bonnette; brother, David Farley and wife, Carol; sister, Kerri Brunet and husband Paul; step-sister, Amy Bonnette and step-brother, Matt Bonnette and wife, Melanie. He is also survived by his uncle, Claude Moore; his aunts, Deborah Owens and Diana Davis; and other very dear nieces and nephews.
Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, 118 W. Texas 77422, (979)-798-2128. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
