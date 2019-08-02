Curtis Williams, II
Funeral services for Curtis Williams, II, 45 of Sugar Land, will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish Street, Angleton, Texas; where Reverend G.R. Holland will be the officiating pastor. Interment will follow services at Angleton Cemetery, 328 Cemetery Rd, Angleton, Texas. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 am 5:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 522 W. Live Oak, Angleton.
Curtis Williams II made the transition to his eternal home with his wife Djacarda at his side in the early hours of July 24, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Pearland. Born March 15, 1974 to Deonnia and Curtis Williams in Bay City, Texas. Curtis attended Southside Elementary, Angleton Middle School, and remained a beloved and involved member of the Angleton High School Wildcats Class of 1992 where he was accomplished athlete in basketball and football.
At the age of 14, he gave his life to Christ and was baptized at First Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton. His connection with the church remained strong well into his later years as he continued to serve as a financial and educational contributor and mentor to young members of the church and its programs. He devoted time to mentorship of young black men by helping them navigate opportunities spanning higher education, career planning, and entrepreneurship.
He is survived by wife of five years, Djacarda; teen daughters, Tailar and Kennedi; toddler and infant sons, Carter and Clark; his parents, Deonnia Williams (Shed Waddy) and Curtis Williams Sr. (Gwenn); sisters, Curtresha Weston (Kenneth Spears) and Dominique Williams; nephew, Jalen Weston; and a host of family and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 West Orange Street, Angleton, Texas (979) 849-.6379. www.gardnerfuneralhome.net
