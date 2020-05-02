Robert Lee South
D ecember 30, 1929 –
April 18, 2020
Robert Lee South, beloved husband, father, Pawpaw and friend, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Robert was born December 30, 1929 in Freeport, Texas. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1948, and married Helen Prather December 12, 1950 (to whom he was happily married for 69 years). He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, and then worked for Dow Chemical Company for 22 years. He was a member of Clute Church of Christ. He lived in Tripoli, Libya for nine years while working for the Oasis Oil Company. He was a pipefitter, welder and also worked in construction. He served as a city councilman in Clute, Texas. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, gardening, beekeeping, carpentry, shrimping on his boat, the “Miss Tara Dawn”, grafting his beloved pecan trees, and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Leatrice South; and brothers, George South and Hammett South. His daughter, Frieda Sharp, sadly passed away one week after him.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter, Dana Daniel (Jack); son-in-law, Lee Sharp; grandchildren, Heather Lewis, Amber Fuselier (Chad), Brooke Daniel Clopper (Mike), and Tara Daniel Grumbles (Wesley); numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Bella; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the home healthcare and hospice nurses, Clute EMS, and Creekside Village team.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, a memorial service for family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to any hospice team may be made in his honor.
