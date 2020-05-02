Gill Villarreal
December 18, 1953 –
April 26, 2020
Gill Villarreal, 66, of Brazoria, Texas passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 peacefully with his wife at their home. The L ord blessed his family on December 18, 1953 to Julian and Mary Villarreal in our very own Angleton, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and little sister, Yoli Villarreal.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharla Villarreal; their four children, Andrea Villarreal-McNutt, Sarah Villarreal, Gill Villarreal Jr. and Ashlea Villarreal; son-in-law, Russell McNutt; daughter-in-law, Brittany Villarreal; and their nine precious grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters, Connie, Terry and Eva; and his baby brother , Julian Villarreal “Turkey”; amongst several nieces and nephews
God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, So He put His arms around you and said “Come With Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, and saw you fade away, Although we adore you dearly, we could not convince the Lord to let you stay, Your golden heart stopped beating; your hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts when He took away the best. We will always miss you more and never miss you less. Can’t wait to meet again on the shore and go fishing with the best!
te amamos papá ... hasta que nos volvamos a ver old turkey buzzard! Gill S. Villarreal 1953 ~ 2020.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the surviving families request.
Online condolences for the family can be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas.
